Mailbag: Thanks for local businesses' help

Thanks to Papa’s Pizza, who delivered personal pizzas to our June year-end family night.

Youth and families from our Corvallis School District/Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis Afterschool Learning Enrichment Clubs hosted at Wildcat, Lincoln and Garfield elementary schools benefited from delicious Papa’s Pizza. Randy Wallachy and Papa’s Pizza crew graciously made 151 personal pizzas and delivered them to our evening outdoor celebration and carnival. We are very appreciative of their generous community focus.

And thanks to our local Walmart store, who donated cases of antibacterial hand soap and wipes to help us continue to stay safe and clean! And thanks to Aaron’s for the teen-center makeover. Our club was one of nine in the nation to be selected for the Aaron’s $20,000 makeover grant.

The Johnson Teen Center purchased furniture, computers, games, TVs, desks and tables to outfit the center, which now serves teens from seventh to twelfth grade at no cost.

Helen Z. Higgins, CEO

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis

