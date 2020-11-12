Mailbag: Thanks to all who ensured success

I want to extend deep gratitude and respect to the entire 2020 General Election team here in Benton County.

I am so proud of this group; our boards and volunteers pulled together and worked tirelessly to support the integrity of the election process and facilitate civic engagement at its core, the right to vote.

The election team did not accomplish this on its own. In the weeks leading up to the election, we received support from the other county offices. For example, the facilities division installed new ballot drop boxes in several locations throughout the county. The information technology team worked diligently to secure our election systems and help implement new technologies for this election.

The fairgrounds team stepped in to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing at the courthouse on Election Day. Sheriff’s deputies maintained a safe election environment and assisted with ballot pickups in Alsea and Monroe on election night. Community businesses like Panera Bread and Burst’s Chocolates delivered boxed meals and energy-rich treats to help power our election team through to the finish line.

Not to be forgotten, abig kudos to Benton County voters who have consistently participated in elections at very high rates and demonstrated to the rest of the state that ranked choice voting can work.