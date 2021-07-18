Mailbag: Thanks to OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop

The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation has generously provided funds to the Corvallis Community Band to purchase audiovisual recording equipment.
The band has used the equipment to produce two virtual concerts: a Memorial Day concert and a patriotic one for the Fourth of July. These concerts are available through the band’s website at c-cband.org. The thrift shop’s grant has enabled the Corvallis Community Band to continue to share music with the community, virtually.
Thank you, OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation, for your support.
Marion Gregor
Corvallis Community Band Board of Directors