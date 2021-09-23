Mailbag: Thanks to Philomath 9/11 participants

I would like to thank all the participants who were a part of its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Saturday, September 11th at Skirvin Park in Philomath. This event would not have been possible without the efforts of Darrell Hinchberger & Chris Workman from the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo. We appreciated the support from our Benton County Commissioners: Xan Augerot and Nancy Wyse. Mayor Chas Jones, Police Chief Ken Rueben, and Fire Chief Tom Miller each did a nice job reading portions of a 9/11 Memorial Timeline.

The Oregon State Army ROTC provided a color guard led by MSG Matthew Hyde. Law enforcement was represented by members from both the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Philomath Police Department. The Philomath Fire & Rescue did a great job raising our flag up the lumberjack poles that simulated the twin towers. Jacoby & Julian Jones represented area Native Americans by presenting beautiful flags from both the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community. Ken Saul did a wonderful job playing the trumpet.

Thank you, Boy Scouts from Troop 2 in Corvallis, led by Scoutmaster Dave Birken and Troop 161 from Philomath led by Scoutmaster Tom KlipfeI. Thanks to Pastor Jim Pierce from the College United Methodist Church for providing a prayer for the fallen.