Mailbag: That is what it is really about

Hearing talk about herd immunity. We now have sufficient data to understand that the approximate mortality rate is 3% (6 million-plus cases and 180,000-plus deaths).
If we take 65% HI out of 328 million population with a 3% MR, you get about 6.4 million fatalities. This is not acceptable! Suggestion: If we want to open schools and small businesses, the first major step is to upgrade the air-conditioning units to directional flow and HEPA or better filters. This will go a long way toward mitigating the pandemic. Question: Are you your brother’s keeper? Yes?
Thank you for wearing a mask. That is what it is really about, and nothing else.
Jim Shand
Albany
