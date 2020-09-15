 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: That is what it is really about

Mailbag: That is what it is really about

{{featured_button_text}}

Hearing talk about herd immunity. We now have sufficient data to understand that the approximate mortality rate is 3% (6 million-plus cases and 180,000-plus deaths).

If we take 65% HI out of 328 million population with a 3% MR, you get about 6.4 million fatalities. This is not acceptable! Suggestion: If we want to open schools and small businesses, the first major step is to upgrade the air-conditioning units to directional flow and HEPA or better filters. This will go a long way toward mitigating the pandemic. Question: Are you your brother’s keeper? Yes?

Thank you for wearing a mask. That is what it is really about, and nothing else. 

Jim Shand

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: A pandemic solution

Here’s a pandemic solution! Fill a less-utilized resource, mental hospitals, with "new blood." We could commit a crush of overexcited, imbalan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News