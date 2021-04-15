Mailbag: That's the only way this nonsense stops

You know, anymore you can read the local newspaper and become less informed about an issue you never knew existed, and once you’ve been made aware of the issue, you’re unable to gain any useful information about why this something is considered worth minimally informing the public about.

In this case I’m referring to the recent article about the Albany school district putting a pause in allowing police officers to greet children at schools.

Can anybody tell me why there would be any anxiety attached to police officers’ issuing badges and high fives at an elementary school in an event that hasn’t seemed to have caused any suffering in the previous years it’s been practiced?

If there really is some fear and trepidation attached to some unfair negative image law enforcement has with some communities, wouldn’t having a couple of smiling officers offering children friendship actually be a good thing to dissuade that image, or does Superintendent Goff believe the cops in her community really are a threat to anybody?

Can anybody tell me what the hell “trauma-informed approach” means, and why the superintendent of a public school system cannot communicate to parents with something better than indecipherable jargon?