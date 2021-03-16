 Skip to main content
Mailbag: The board members should resign

Oregon State University trustees are culpable in the cover-up.

In their response, the board uses expressions like “shared responsibility” and “Louisiana State University's failure” to absolve King Alexander as an innocent bystander, and attempts to pass the buck to the broader community by smearing around the smut.

The Husch Blackwell report is crystal clear: King Alexander unilaterally overturned legal findings of sexual abuse by star LSU players he personally befriended. There is not an iota of “shared” in their report. The board is disingenuous. If they continue this cover-up, it is the members of the board who need to resign.

Ronald Paul

Corvallis

