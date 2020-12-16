Mailbag: The bottom line is deaths, not cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oregon population is 4.3 million and has had 1,033 deaths related to COVID-19, and the total death count across the nation is down from last year.

More people died this year from unintentional accidents than from COVID-19. Stop the lockdown; it is unsupported by the data to be called a pandemic. It is important to know that bottom line is total deaths, not cases. Recovery rate is 99.9%.