 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: The bottom line is deaths, not cases

Mailbag: The bottom line is deaths, not cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oregon population is 4.3 million and has had 1,033 deaths related to COVID-19, and the total death count across the nation is down from last year.

More people died this year from unintentional accidents than from COVID-19. Stop the lockdown; it is unsupported by the data to be called a pandemic. It is important to know that bottom line is total deaths, not cases. Recovery rate is 99.9%.

Debbie Woody

Crawfordsville

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News