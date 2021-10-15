Mailbag: The child is definitely human

Ann DeLollis’ letter “Majority endorse women’s choice” (Oct. 10) is fairly typical of the pro-choice mindset.
On most of her points, she’s absolutely correct. Women should be allowed to vote, run for and hold office, and do everything else that our traditionally male-dominated society has reserved for men. I’m thrilled to see both houses of Congress led by women, and I can only hope to see this country’s first female president and chief justice within my lifetime.
As per the usual argument, though, she sees abortion as purely a “control over a woman’s body,” completely ignoring the fact that every abortion affects at least one other person: the child.
Without the child, there is no pregnancy, and therefore nothing to abort. Yet the pro-choice camp continually treats the child as an absolute nonentity, unworthy to mention or even acknowledge. Any mention of the child by a pro-life supporter is either deflected or met with dehumanizing remarks.
But the child is definitely human. The child is demonstrably a person, distinct from the mother. The child absolutely exists. And the child, despite having no voice, must be considered in any decision, private or governmental, involving his or her continued survival.
Bob Greenwade