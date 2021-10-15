Mailbag: The child is definitely human

Ann DeLollis’ letter “Majority endorse women’s choice” (Oct. 10) is fairly typical of the pro-choice mindset.

On most of her points, she’s absolutely correct. Women should be allowed to vote, run for and hold office, and do everything else that our traditionally male-dominated society has reserved for men. I’m thrilled to see both houses of Congress led by women, and I can only hope to see this country’s first female president and chief justice within my lifetime.

As per the usual argument, though, she sees abortion as purely a “control over a woman’s body,” completely ignoring the fact that every abortion affects at least one other person: the child.

Without the child, there is no pregnancy, and therefore nothing to abort. Yet the pro-choice camp continually treats the child as an absolute nonentity, unworthy to mention or even acknowledge. Any mention of the child by a pro-life supporter is either deflected or met with dehumanizing remarks.

But the child is definitely human. The child is demonstrably a person, distinct from the mother. The child absolutely exists. And the child, despite having no voice, must be considered in any decision, private or governmental, involving his or her continued survival.