I know some of you choose "freedom" over wearing a mask.

I know some of you choose not to get the vaxx.

I know some of you choose to oppose mandates and you choose to believe God gave you freedom of choice.

Only he didn't.

Lucifer did.

God mandated that Adam and Eve not eat of the tree of knowledge.

Lucifer said 'you have a choice to eat or not to eat, exercise your freedom.'

They chose to eat.

God gave us mandates.

Lucifer gave us choice.

Choose Wisely, my friends.

Rus Roberts

Albany

