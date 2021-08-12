Mailbag: The COVID vaccine is safe, effective

When did humanity lose its way? Or have we always been arrogant and selfish and just needed someone to convince us that it’s OK to be this way?

Isn’t the Golden Rule to do unto others as you would have done to you? When did individual wants trump the greater good?

Everyone wants COVID-19 over. Very few like masks, to be told to avoid spending time with loved ones, or to have the events that define us canceled.

Ironically, most of the anti-vaxxers — Trump, Tucker Carlson, Majorie Taylor Greene, Gov. DeSantis, to name a few — have all been vaccinated. They tell us that the vaccine is unsafe, ineffective and against our freedoms, yet they have gotten it themselves. Why?

As it turns out, fear is a great way to control people. Create a common enemy and you can get people to justify almost anything. But there is only one common enemy in all of this: the virus that is still ravaging the planet.

I get it; there is a lot of conflicting information out there. It can be a lot to digest, especially when so much of it sounds convincing. But there is one detail that I hope you focus on: 94% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. Those vaccinated all have preexisting conditions.