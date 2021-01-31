Mailbag: The data will set you free

“The data will set you free.” So said my former CEO.

Well, let’s look at the COVID-19 vaccination data. As of Jan. 20, 91% of all COVID-related deaths in Oregon are attributable to 18% of all those infected. Those are facts (see the Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 website). The 18% happen to be older Oregonians (age 60 and above), with the highest number of deaths being correlated to the oldest folks. Those are facts too.

So why, oh why, does our beloved governor decide to put “K-12 educators and staff” ahead of “our most vulnerable Oregonians?” I don’t know.

I watched the governor’s press conference on Jan. 15 and another one Jan. 21. She was asked multiple times to explain. Her eventual answer, with a quavering voice, was along the lines that some of our young people are so desperate to return to the classroom to be with their friends that they are threatening to commit suicide.

She was also asked whether her decision, against updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, was influenced in any way by pushback from the teachers’ union. She offered no direct answer to that one, as I recall. See quavering voice above.