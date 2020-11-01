Mailbag: The earth is an oblate spheroid

I disagree with Rebecca Stillwell and Bob Wynhausen’s letters in the Oct. 16 newspaper.

Rebecca Stillwell says she is waiting for proof that mail-in voting is fraudulent, and Bob Wynhausen says there is no such cheating.

I think they should remember that Oregon and other states that have been doing mail-in voting for many years have a lot of experience and they have had a lot of time to iron the bugs out of it.

If you will examine what’s happening in states that haven’t done mail-in voting for years and have just started doing it, you will find the proof you are seeking. Ballots mailed to wrong addresses, private businesses, places where no one lives, to dead people, and people registered in the state but who live out of state.

You will also find ballots that are not properly written. Thousands of ballots have already been mailed and have been rejected because they were printed wrong. Numerous ballots were sent in Los Angeles that didn’t have Trump’s name on them.

It bothers me that people of all educated backgrounds accept things without finding the facts.