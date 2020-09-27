Mailbag: The election is coming soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon House District 23 has a Trump Republican running as the incumbent in the 2020 election.

Mike Nearman is flippant and belligerent. He contributes nothing to the Oregon Legislature except churn, conflict and ridiculous stories for the benefit of news media.

People are sick of that kind of politics. We’ve got problems to solve. Where are his ideas to help us? He never has any. Just say no to anything and everything, that’s his mantra.

Oregonians have shown their courage these past weeks. It is nonpartisan, nondenominational, nondiscriminatory. People helping people out of the inferno and supporting evacuees with generosity that has known no bounds.

What will Nearman contribute when the state legislature meets to face this disaster? Can we expect him to roll up his sleeves and to work for his constituents and all Oregonians?

Or will he just walk out as he did in the past? Will he keep pretending he is a libertarian so he can pretend there are no good government solutions to our problems — for Oregon evacuees, for small towns, for all the destroyed infrastructure, for everything?

House District 23 should have better representation, and the election is coming soon!