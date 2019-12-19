Mailbag: The facts on climate change

I would like to respond to Mr. Goss's letter on climate change (Mailbag, Dec. 12).

Fact 1: "No correlation between wildfires and climate change."

The correlation is not about how they start. The correlation is two-fold: a.) a century of fire suppression (human interference) leading to forest floor fuel for the fire to burn; and b.) the extreme dryness of said fuel due to severe drought due to climate change causing unimaginable fires. (Wikipedia-various.)

Fact 2: "Gore predicts polar (arctic) ice will be gone in 10 years."

Yep! He overstated that one. However, the amount of ice loss in the arctic in 2019 was essentially tied for second with 2007 and 2016. We've had 3% loss/decade 1979-1996 (climate.nasa.gov).

Fact 3: " Obama buys home near sea level. Why not higher up?"

Maybe because he hopes people will come to their senses in time to mitigate global warming?

Fact 4: "Six P-38s and two B-17s forced down on a glacier in Greenland in 1942 found under 260 feet of ice. What climate event happened before?"