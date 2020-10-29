Mailbag: The FBI didn't say if it's investigating

October surprise raises suspicions … but not as hoped. On Oct. 14, the New York Post published a story, “Smoking-gun email reveals Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”

In April 2019, a man claiming to be Hunter Biden took a laptop to a Delaware computer shop owned by John MacIsaac for repair. He was not identified and never returned.

Among thousands of documents and photos in the hard drive, the owner noticed a 2015 email that became the “smoking gun.” It was from Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden, thanking him for an invitation to Washington and the opportunity to meet. There is no evidence that any introduction to Joe Biden occurred.

Mr. MacIsaac said he “contacted the FBI,” which did subpoena the laptop in December 2019. He already had “copied the hard drive and later gave it to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello.” The Post confirmed that Giuliani gave them a “copy” of “Biden’s” hard drive on Oct. 11.

The article offered a second vague email, allegedly from Pozharskyi, as a further attempt to get to Joe Biden through Hunter.