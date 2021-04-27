Mailbag: The first time CARA has ever cut back

Just read somewhere that, when investing in urban renewal and accepting grants or loans, well-to-do investors’ capital gains taxes can be deferred to the year 2026.

Locally, this would probably be investors who get Central Albany Revitalization Area help (taxpayer-generated money) for taking on the remodel of the old St. Francis Hotel and the empty Wells Fargo building downtown.

CARA is in its last years after being with us since 2001, although we were never afforded a chance to vote on its existence. I have harped about CARA a lot. However, reading its meeting minutes in the D-H a while back, I saw that CARA is hoping to start the renovation of the Albany waterfront while recommending other entities finish it in the future.

So I like to think my criticism and that of others has been part of CARA’s decision not to finish one of its projects. That’s the first time I know of that CARA has ever cut back on any of its announced plans.

Mary Brock

Albany

