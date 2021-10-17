Mailbag: The fix will cost more in future

Mr. Wattenbarger (“It’s a pity; may God have mercy,” Mailbag, Oct. 10) wrote that Joe Biden is not only brain-dead, but is, along with Democrats, responsible for high gasoline prices, the U.S.’ turning into a Third World country, and ruining the country.

Gas prices in the U.S. (about $3.55/gallon) are much lower than those in most European countries ($5.28 to $8.19/gallon), and natural gas prices in Europe have soared by about 500% in the last year. Availability of gas from OPEC, the pandemic’s effect on global supply chains, and the interruptions caused by Hurricane Ida are largely to blame, and Biden, like any president, can’t really affect the price.

If Biden’s infrastructure programs, including Build Back Better, are passed by Congress, we can look forward to a future with modernized infrastructure. If the Republican Party obstructs, we will be stuck with a decaying country for years to come, sliding further into Third World status. The fix will cost much more in the future.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

