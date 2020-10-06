Mailbag: The HEROES Act must be passed

It’s been 130-plus days since the House passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act to rescue people and small business from the pandemic.

What’s the Senate done?

Nothing. The USA has lost more than 200,000 Americans to this pandemic.

And now the Senate has to rush to act on a Supreme Court nomination?

Isn’t the rest of America more important?

People continue to die from COVID-19. Businesses continue to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. Unemployment is still soaring with no end in sight.

States, cities and counties are having to cut budgets and lay off workers to balance their budgets because tax revenues are less than anticipated due to COVID shutdowns.

The postal service is going broke just before an election that will be held largely in part by mail-in ballot.

It’s unconscionable that the Senate would prioritize filling Justice Ginsburg’s seat over providing aid for Americans in need.

The U.S. Senate must pass the HEROES Act now.

The SCOTUS nomination should also wait until a new president is inaugurated.