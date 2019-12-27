Mailbag: The math behind 63 million voters

Republicans, opposed to impeachment, consistently talk about overturning the will of 63 million voters. By focusing on that fact, they ignore a number of important things.

First, only by a quirk of the electoral college system did 63 million votes win the election. After all, Hillary Clinton got 66 million votes. Why should a vote in Wyoming mean more than a vote in California?

More interesting is the fact that, of the eligible voters, Trump’s popular vote represented 27%. Therefore, 73% of eligible voters (173 million people) did not choose Trump to be president.

If I were a Trumper, I wouldn’t be bragging a whole lot about that.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

