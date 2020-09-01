Mailbag: The money will be found somewhere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In following the last city council virtual meeting, I was struck by how little actual attention was paid to the aspect of maintaining the Van Buren Bridge should it get moved.

It seems the focus is on the cost of moving it and little more than lip service is paid to its immediate and ongoing maintenance.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements for preventing contaminants resulting from grinding, sanding and painting from going into the Willamette River are, and will be, immense. All contaminants have to be collected, and properly disposed of, not just allowed to fall into the river. This would require well-trained and expensive crews to perform the work properly— not simply a group of volunteers showing up for a Saturday work party.

The bridge is currently seismically unsound. I would have to assume that repurposing it as a pedestrian/bicycle span would require that it be brought up to current standards. Has the cost of doing that been calculated?

Who will pay for removal when trees, limbs and other debris collect around the center span during the winter? The state, as the responsible party, likely now comes in and performs the task. If the city takes responsibility for the bridge, guess who will be on the hook for that?