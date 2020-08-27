Mailbag: The most important election in years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been reading about the chaos that the U.S. Postal Service is warning about if all ballots in the United States are mailed in for our Nov. 3 election. I think we should listen to the warnings!

While we here in Oregon have been mailing in our ballots for years, other states are not prepared for the onslaught of ballots. The USPS is clearly stating that they cannot ensure that all ballots will be delivered on time or at all! If there is no clear winner as of Jan. 6, the members of the House of Representatives (Congress) will choose our president!

My recommendation would be that each of us wears our mask, keeps our distance, takes our ballot to the Benton County Courthouse, goes through the police scanning process, goes downstairs and personally hands our ballot to someone in the Elections Office. This is probably the most important election in my 50 years of voting. Our democracy is at stake!

Sally Kelly

Corvallis

