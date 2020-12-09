Mailbag: The Oregon Health Plan is the best

I think the Oregon Health Plan is the best thing ever. Let me explain.

My husband took an early retirement for health reasons. Even though I’m working full time, I don’t make enough to buy health insurance. My company doesn’t offer insurance. I was greatly relieved to find out that OHP only counts your income. I want Democrat-Herald readers to know you can get public health insurance quickly.

I really am grateful to OHP. I don’t understand the people who feel we need to keep our current health care system. I was paying $900 per month through my husband’s work. (That’s crazy, but the choices were slim and none.) I am now a member of Health Care for All Oregon. They have a mission-focused agenda. Their ultimate goal is a system that will save lives and put resources into care and not into profits.

I hope you will join me in watching the news related to Oregon’s Universal Health Care Task Force. I am focusing my efforts on a publicly funded universal health care system nationwide.

Jonni Hudgens

Albany

