Mailbag: The other forty percent

It is discouraging to see that some recent polls show ~60% of Republicans back Trump's big lie that the election was fraudulent and he won, without any supporting facts or proof.

Biden won the election by about 7 million votes. Over 60 court cases attempting to overturn part or all of the election were lost. The cases were lost in courts of every kind including the U.S. Supreme Court. They were lost in front of Republican and Democratic judges including judges appointed by Trump.

Republican governors in Georgia and Arizona who were strong supporters of Trump refused to overturn their election results even though they must have wanted very badly for Trump to win.

I watched Rep. Jim Jordan defend the idea that Trump won in congress with such strong reasons as Trump had bigger rally crowds, Trump received millions more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016, and Biden couldn't beat Trump because Biden remained in his basement. Grasping at reasons like these is for someone who has no credible reasons to put forward.

Unfortunately we can't put this behind us because Trump continues to push his big lie and we learn more every day about how far he went in his attempt to seize power, overturn the election, and destroy democracy.