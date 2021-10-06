Mailbag: The pandemic is not going away soon

I was returning from shopping and noticed a couple walking on the sidewalk.
The gentleman wore a black T-shirt with the words “My body, my choice" in white. I can only speculate what sentiment he was expressing. I wish there was some way to convince doubters that the pandemic is real, deadly and not going away in a hurry, if at all.
There should be shirts with the caption “Pandemic Soldier, Campaign 2020–20?” for those of us who haven’t been blinded by all the disinformation and negative propaganda.
Thomas Binker
Corvallis