 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: The pandemic is not going away soon
0 Comments

Mailbag: The pandemic is not going away soon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was returning from shopping and noticed a couple walking on the sidewalk.

The gentleman wore a black T-shirt with the words “My body, my choice" in white. I can only speculate what sentiment he was expressing. I wish there was some way to convince doubters that the pandemic is real, deadly and not going away in a hurry, if at all.

There should be shirts with the caption “Pandemic Soldier, Campaign 2020–20?” for those of us who haven’t been blinded by all the disinformation and negative propaganda.

Thomas Binker

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News