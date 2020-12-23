Mailbag: The People are not always in majority

A long time ago, in a place far away, I stood on a pair of yellow footprints, on Parris Island, raised my right hand and took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign or domestic.

Years have passed, many, as it happens, and a question has always perplexed me.

Who are these domestic enemies?

I want to thank the Democratic Party, and their collaborators, i.e., the national press, deep-state bureaucrats and general Trump haters, for answering this question for me.

And, if you happen to be a person who denies that any unscrupulous activities happened during the last four years from the left and extreme left, the fact there are sitting Democratic congress people of both national and state legislations calling for punishment, blacklisting and raising up of leftist “soldiers” to assault Republicans, that would be all you would need to know about an enemy.

Here’s some advice: Remember, when you call up the fire, hell comes with it. And hell is very indiscriminate about who it strikes.

And what we lose in the fire, we will rebuild from the ashes.