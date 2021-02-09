Mailbag: The process would be much fairer

Let’s have the justice department be administered by the judicial branch (Supreme Court) of our government.

Seems to me that our three branches of government system has a glaring operational error in its design. It is that the justice department is administered by the executive branch instead of the judicial branch! Seems to me there is an inherent conflict of interest in that setup.

After all, the members of the executive and legislative branches have members who may from time to time need to be investigated by our justice department. How strange that those members should have so much control on how, when and why those legal proceedings should take place.

Presumably the chief of the Supreme Court should have a level of legal knowledge that would keep the justice department proceedings within the legal framework of our Constitution and case law. They could have their FBI agents review cases and pass them up to the attorney general, who could then send them to the new administrators, the justices of the Supreme Court, for them to decide on whether and/or how to proceed.