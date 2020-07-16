Mailbag: The real problem is with the police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a June 23 letter to the editor, Kenneth R. England stated, “Donald Trump did not kill George Floyd. However, he has encouraged and fostered an environment in which the racist cop who did thought he could get away with it.”

However, on July 6, 2016, during Barack Obama’s eighth year as president, that is exactly what happened in Minneapolis, when Philando Castile, a 32-year-old African-American man, was fatally shot during a traffic stop. The officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was found not guilty. According to Mr. England’s logic, President Obama must have “encouraged and fostered an environment in which the racist cop who did (kill) thought he could get away with it.” That’s equally absurd.

There have been extremely serious problems with that police department for years. Also killed was Australian Justine Damond, who had called police to investigate screaming she had heard in her neighborhood, concerned a woman was being raped. As she approached the patrol car, unarmed and barefoot, Officer Noor shot her in the stomach, killing her.

Reports came out later that two psychiatrists and other training officers had raised concerns about Noor. A lawsuit against him for an alleged sexual assault was ongoing at the time. Janeé Harteau, police chief at the time, resigned.