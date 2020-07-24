Mailbag: The ripple effect will go on

Mailbag: The ripple effect will go on

{{featured_button_text}}

In the matter of the girl who took another’s life (“Lebanon woman gets 11 months for fatal crash,” July 9):

You get to move on. The girl you killed could have been my daughter. I personally think getting pampered with a downward departure is not any punishment or a learning experience. Has she heard this? “Don’t let a few seconds ruin the rest of your life,” or, in her case, another’s. Great, she’s been good, but when she said, “I punched it,” she made a choice. The ripple effect will go on.

James McLean

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News