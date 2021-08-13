Mailbag: The silent majority agrees with actions

To those who have written letters critical of our school board actions: Elections have consequences.

The last election is a turning point for Albany schools. Voters, parents and concerned citizens have had their fill of a public education system run by teachers’ unions, elected officials and school staff, all entrenched with the idea that teachers know best.

Parents are generally treated by those groups as troublesome at best or as an enemy at worst. Those who want more emphasis on core issues — reading/comprehension, math skills and teacher excellence — are not respected.

Instead, students are fed social theories in conflict with MLK axioms that no one should be judged by their skin color, but by the content of their character. For a few years now, our schools have looked at everything through a racial lens.

The equity, diversity and inclusion lens constructs a distortion by those who seek to divide us. Supt. Goff is a supporter of those ideas. Many teachers quietly object for fear of retaliation — because the school rule is don’t say anything ever.

Some weeks ago the ADH editorial board wrote “Goff has a magic ability to make every crisis worse” and “She has alienated far too many potential allies.”