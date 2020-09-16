Mailbag: The White House is the people's house

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the Republican convention, Trump and his people had the White House porches and grounds decked out like a set from the musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

The Hatch Act specifies that public buildings cannot be used for political gain. So Trump broke the law ... again! But that is what he does. He is a crook and a thug, and also the president.

And he continues to play down the COVID-19 virus. No one, as far as I could tell, on the White House stage had on masks, and the few thousand people in rows of chairs on the White House lawn didn’t appear to have on masks either, wanting to please their candidate for supreme dictator, Donald J. Trump.

The White House is the people’s house, not the Trump House. Hopefully the ship of state will be righted on Nov. 3.

Mary Brock

Albany

