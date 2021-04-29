Mailbag: The worst president in US history

Praise for Donald Trump’s nonexistent accomplishments would be how I’d describe Mr. Bierly’s letter of April 16.

I tried to verify his claim that “Thirty-five million had been vaccinated by Jan. 20 …”

According to the Washington Examiner of March 11, “By Jan. 20, 2021, the day of Biden’s inauguration, 15.6 million people had already been dosed.” Factcheck.org quoted, “They administered a total of about 17 million shots …” Lastly, I looked at the website https://91-divoc.com, which takes this data from Our World in Data. This curve shows definitely fewer than 20 million total doses administered by Jan. 20.

The rest of Mr. Bierly’s letter is not amenable to fact-checking, since no facts are quoted, although the statement “No American could have orchestrated the COVID supplies by seeking corporations to produce needed ventilators, masks, etc. better than President Trump” struck me as unlikely.

In my opinion, President Trump’s lack of interest in handling the COVID pandemic resulted in hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths. I’d go so far as to say that almost anyone else in the United States would have showed more compassion and leadership than Donald Trump.