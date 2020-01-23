Mailbag: There are Ducks fans here too

Same old story (Friday, Jan. 10). Beavers lose, page 1. Ducks win, page 4.
With the understanding the Beavers are the D-H/G-T's home team, it's time for the sports department to wipe their nose. Hard as it is to believe, there are as many U of O readers in the area as there are OSU.
The newspaper is losing money.
Fair and (almost) equal coverage could produce more subscribers and income for the newspaper. It's time for management to accept that fact.
Jeff Senders
Albany