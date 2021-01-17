Mailbag: There is no place for a saboteur

Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence was caught on surveillance video opening a door to let violent protestors carrying weapons into the state Capitol during a special legislative session to consider COVID-19 relief.

The session was delayed as a result. Thankfully, no one was killed, but especially in light of the violent occupation of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, this conduct cannot be tolerated. Rep. Nearman broke the trust of his colleagues and of the state of Oregon. He compromised the safety of every legislator.