Mailbag: There may soon be no Republican Party

It’s so very sad to drive around Albany and see so many flags and yard signs supporting the loser of the recent presidential election, as if the election isn’t over and their guy hadn’t lost.

It’s difficult to feel anything but pity for those individuals who have been so thoroughly duped by the loser and his minions on conservative social media platforms and talk shows.

Then there’s the steady drumbeat of Republicans legislators across the country working to counter this “stolen” election by proposing changes in election laws to make it more difficult for certain segments of their citizenry to vote. Jim Crow has reawakened among Republicans in efforts to reverse the voting rights acts of the 1960s.

These efforts keep local supporters of the loser believing in the fairytale of a rigged and stolen election. These efforts are really nothing more than bigotry.

At some point in the ongoing feud within the Republican Party, some semblance of sanity with a return to reality may occur. If not, there may soon be no Republican Party, just a Trump party and a new conservative one to provide a home for those who used to be Republican.

Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.

Albany

