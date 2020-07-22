Mailbag: There's a word for that

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In August 2016, during a Trump campaign rally in Virginia, retired Lt. Col. Louis Dorfman walked onstage and presented our future president with a Purple Heart.

“I’ve always wanted a Purple Heart. This was much easier!,” Trump stated to a “USA”-chanting crowd. Much easier, indeed.

He could have earned it the hard way. He had a choice. He could have trudged through the muck and mire of Vietnam, witnessed up close and personal the horrors of war, watched his band of brothers get their guts blown out, or tortured and imprisoned in the Hanoi Hilton.

Instead, he chose to let some other mother’s son do the fighting. Guess that made him smart and those other poor suckers “losers.” He didn’t even have the courage and conviction of a conscientious objector, who often faced prison time.

Rich and privileged, Trump received five draft deferments. Years later, in a radio interview with shock jock Howard Stern, Trump bragged about fighting his own “personal Vietnam” by avoiding sexually transmitted diseases. “I feel like a great and very brave soldier … I should have received a Congressional Medal of Honor.”