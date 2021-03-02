Mailbag: There's money in sustaining bigotry

“You can deal with evil for evil’s sake, but heaven save us from people who do evil under the guise of virtue.” — Herodotus, Ancient Greek historian, 484-425 BC, known as the Father of History

Maybe it’s not so much doing evil as it is the motivations for it.

For instance: Politicians could care less about the welfare of children unless they can get some political advantage, like new gun control, but certainly not for children’s mental and physical states, over time, from being out of school. I’m pretty sure no one will do an unbiased study on children killed in school shootings compared to the damage done from being out of school for extended periods of time.

And how about systemic racism? Or just overall bigotry? There is wailing and the gnashing of teeth over white supremacy and white male privilege, because after all someone has to be responsible for the lack of equality, over time, to spite the efforts of so many. Gotta be the white guy.

But maybe it’s actually the green guy. Maybe there’s more money in sustaining bigotry than there is in eradicating it. No matter what your color.

Geez, money and political control. Who ever heard of those being conduits of evil?