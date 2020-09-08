Mailbag: There's no Planet B, folks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Bang is ongoing.

Our Milky Way galaxy with our small earth planet on the outer edge of it is traveling at a vast rate of speed — through the universe, stars, meteorites, space dust flies by, our feet grounded by earth’s gravity, totally unaware of the speed and fragility of our existence!

So much pain on so many levels, yet we are unaware. Caught up in our daily grind, the days and years speed by before we know it. We have destroyed so much in our ignorance. Even birds don’t poop in their nests. I have witnessed eagles lifting their tails on the edge of their nest and pooping off the side, but unlike the wise birds, we continue to foul ours.

We have destroyed the life forms on earth many times, unknown and forgotten by most. Now we are doing it again. From a seemingly ignorant, uncaring president we have in office, to global warming fact, pandemic fact, racist bigotry fact. Wake up before it’s too late! We must vote for the change we need. There’s no Planet B, folks.

Joan Hunt

Lebanon

