Mailbag: These measures should be approved

We need to have top-notch individuals managing the business of the city of Corvallis.

The Nov. 2 election in Corvallis will help make that happen by giving voters the opportunity to update and improve the operations of our city government. Measure 2-131, by increasing the amount of time for the city council to search for and hire a new city manager when the position becomes open, will allow more adequate time to carry out a wide search and thoroughly vet candidates.

Measure 2-132 is also a step toward more efficient government. It would allow the city council to fill a vacancy by appointment within 60 days. This would permit the city to quickly have a full council to conduct its business. It also avoids both the cost of special elections required now and the long delays in filling council vacancies that have occurred in the past.

I strongly recommend approval of these measures.

Allen Meyer

Corvallis

