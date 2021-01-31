Mailbag: They tried to use fear and violence

I want to share an experience that gives me optimism that there are Republicans who are open to unifying our country after four years of fear-mongering and hatred.

About a week ago there was an Associated Press picture of a Lansing, Michigan, man holding a sign that indicated he wanting to be convinced that all the votes for Biden were real, and he gave his email address. The next day I thought I would test the email address and ask why he still believed the election was not legally won.

Surprisingly, in two days I received a reply. The other surprise was that he was polite, provided his basis for why he had an issue with the election, and seemed truly wanting to have an open dialogue.

After several emails back and forth, we both felt that if we didn’t live so far apart, we would meet for coffee and talk about how we could find common ground to help unify this great nation. His parting words were, “We should each end up with a well-balanced diet of truth and civility (and no indigestion). Nice interacting with you, Oregon. Take care.” He even gave me his phone number.