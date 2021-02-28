Mailbag: They will have no fear of bullies

Re: “What price will we pay for acquittal?,” Feb. 17:

For what it’s worth, hopefully without patronizing, I would like to commend the editor for this editorial. Thank you! And well done! It’s a keeper.

Also, kudos for Ms. Evenson of Corvallis (“Can’t cast a single vote for that party,” Feb. 18). Your letter is a point of light in all the darkness of those “untethered to truth” letters we’re seeing from all the Linn/Benton county reactionaries lately. The dark Disneyland of the mind, la-la land reality they must live in utterly baffles me (listening, QAnon nuts?).

Moral courage (or courage of any kind) has achieved extinction among career-minded Republicans. I have this little inkling (or perhaps merely a hope) that we may soon see what a spineless coward Trump himself is. He gave us previews when he cut and ran in that “60 Minutes” interview, and again when he didn’t accompany his goons like he said he would in their assault on Congress.

When our various justice departments are back properly functioning again, they (like Leslie Stahl) have no fear of bullies.

Bill Halsey

Albany

