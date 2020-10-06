Mailbag: They won't let you vote them out

In reply to Bob Wynhasen’s opinion that I am wrong about mail-in voting:

An honest politician does everything they can to get people’s trust. They open the doors to let the sunshine on what they are doing so everyone can see they are honest. I have lived in Oregon for 68 years, and our politicians are far from open and honest. After being in control for 30 years, they have lost all integrity and do what they want rather than what the people want or need.

What the Democrats have is called misanthropy: They despise those they govern.

Mail-in voting is the best example; if the Democrats truly wanted to be trusted, then an outside audit of the system would relieve all doubt of its fairness. They win all the time, and when they don’t win on a measure, they take it to a corrupt court to throw out the people’s vote.

Mail-in voting is perfect for cheating in an election; you just mail out as many ballots as it takes your side to win. With no outside audit in the past 30 years, of course the Democrats control the state. As they burn it down and ruin it with their COVID-19 policy, all you folks who voted for them see the true face of the Democratic Party. You can’t vote them out because they won’t let you; they control the vote.