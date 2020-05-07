Mailbag: Things to ask for on Day of Prayer

This is what I will be praying for on May 7, which is National Day of Prayer.

I will pray for Samaritan’s Purse, which put up a field hospital in Central Park in New York City. They also help people in crisis all over the world each year. I pray for the doctors and nurses and all other workers in the hospitals in cities in the USA.

I am praying for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as they make decisions every day for our nation.

I pray for all the people who are out of work and for children who need to be in school. I also pray for the churches which can’t meet and are live streaming their services about God’s love. 

I pray for the end of COVID-19 everywhere.

Carolyn Webb

Corvallis

