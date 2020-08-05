Mailbag: Things to ponder about protesters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Points I ponder:

1. I wonder how many of the present protesters know or care about the real causes. Or are they just a bunch of frustrated millennials, taking out their anger on the world in general because the world isn't treating them like the Center of the Universe as their parents did?

2. I wonder how many of the protesters have been brought in from outside, paid for by deep pockets with political agendas?

3. If the vast majority of the protesters are peaceful, like the media would have us believe, why don't they police themselves? Take down the looters and vandals, hogtie them and leave them in the street for the real police — their credibility would skyrocket! Or do they subscribe to the Hollywood philosophy: "Any publicity is good publicity"?

4. I wonder how many of the businesses they have destroyed belong to the very people they claim to represent?

5. If the protesters just went home, wouldn't the law enforcement groups do so also? I'm pretty sure they don't want to be there, either.

And lastly, to AP, ADH, et al: Black is not a nationality; it need not be capitalized.

John Leard

Lebanon

