Mailbag: Think they call it double standards

It’s so refreshing to see that politics are back to normal and the smell is ranker than usual. Another “promised” lie: Why is Hunter Biden still associated with China interest?

While on the campaign trail, Joe Biden announced that his family (including Hunter) would break its ties with special interest in China.

Jan. 22: Circle-Back Psaki announced at a White House Press conference that Biden was in the process of unwinding his investment, etc., etc., etc., and to contact his lawyer. As of Feb. 2, the New York Post posted that Hunter is still associated.

How long does it take to pick up a phone, or write a letter of resignation? All of this should have been done before the inauguration. According to CNN on Jan. 23, 2017, Trump resigned from more than 400 businesses on Jan. 19, 2017.

As usual, nothing will be done — Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark, is from the same firm that Lunchbox Joe appointed to his justice department, Nicholas McQuaid. Nothing original about this administration; you have only to look at the Obama administration — it’s the same people. Nothing to hide here!

Why are our representatives and media not questioning anything that was promised and not making sure it is being followed through with? I think they call it double standards …