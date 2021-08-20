Mailbag: This change will hurt all students

It is official: Students don’t need to be able to read, write or do math at a freshman/sophomore level to graduate from high school in Oregon.

Gov. Brown signed Senate Bill 744 into law July 14, as noted by Hillary Borrud’s article in The Oregonian. Charles Boyle, the governor’s deputy communications director, declared in an emailed statement that “suspending the reading, writing and math proficiency requirement while the state develops new graduation standards will benefit Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and students of color.”

The article states that along with this bill, no new learning opportunities or supports have been added for students not able to achieve the standards for their grade level, as has been done in the past. Borrud also stated that “Democrats in the legislature overwhelmingly supported ending the longtime proficiency requirement, while Republicans criticized it as a lowering of academic standards.”

New requirements will not take effect until 2027 at the earliest. I have always voted Democrat, and I’m appalled.