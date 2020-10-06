Mailbag: This election cycle, vote for DeFazio

representative, Peter DeFazio, his lack of experience and personal relationships with important decision-makers makes him far less qualified to serve as our congressman in D.C.

Case in point: The wildfires plaguing our region have presented unique logistical challenges, requiring rapid communication and coordination with a variety of agencies and organizations to deal effectively with the threat.

DeFazio has been hard at work for our district since day one: He secured thermal satellite imaging for our firefighters, and called the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to expedite the process for a disaster declaration, which secured much-needed resources as we continue to deal with the devastating impacts of these fires.

While our congressman was on the front lines meeting with first responders and other leaders in the community, his opponent, Alek Skarlatos, was using the unprecedented wildfires to boost his campaign war chest. Without a doubt, Peter DeFazio’s breadth of experience and tenacity makes him the more qualified to deal with these unprecedented challenges. This election cycle, my vote’s with Peter.

Kelsey Suski

Corvallis

