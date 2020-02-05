Mailbag: This is Albany, not Corvallis

Mailbag: This is Albany, not Corvallis

Opened the D-H this morning (Jan. 31) and saw the sports page with nothing but "Beavs" — the Ducks were relegated to page B4.

FYI: "Beaver Nation" is in Corvallis. The D-H is published in Albany, which is not in Corvallis. You may not be aware that there are many Duck fans in Albany. Please stop cramming OSU down our throats.

Also, a lot of we readers are getting quite tired of reading about Corvallis, as not a few letters have informed you. Admittedly, not much exciting happens around here, but you could fill the empty column inches with more international and national news. I'm sure the AP and UPI wires could provide your readers with news items of general interest, along with your usual dose of Mayberry news.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

