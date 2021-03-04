Mailbag: This is the wave of the future

I totally agree with Andrew Gray’s Feb. 23 opinion that hydroelectric is superior to wind or solar.

Hydro is constant, 24/7, whereas the sun goes down and the winds stop. I briefly mentioned wave energy in my Feb. 16 opinion. Wave energy is also nonstop, 24/7.

PacWave is doing a wave electrical energy project involving three types of wave energy off the coast between Waldport and Newport. The wave energy device developed at Oregon State University in 2009, I believe, is far superior, since it uses an oscillating device to extract the electrical energy from the rise and fall of the waves.

Wave power is being developed worldwide. With 50% of our nation’s population living within 50 miles of the coastlines, we have the potential to provide clean, renewable electricity using the hydrokinetic energy of ocean waves. Many experts believe through OSU Sea Grant research that the Oregon coast has the most constant tumbling waves about five miles offshore, having enough power to energize entire cities.

Also, the wave project has engaged in extensive environmental monitoring to assure the wave generator system or its acoustics are noninvasive, not harmful to sea life activity. The facility also worked with the fishing industry to find a location far enough away from popular fishing reefs.