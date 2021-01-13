Mailbag: This raises an important question

Everyone knows vaccines are safe and effective; except for those who know better.

Here are a few facts for the uninitiated: Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines use a first-of-its-kind technology called messenger RNA (mRNA). This technology has never before been used in a vaccination campaign. Ergo, COVID-19 vaccines are experimental medical interventions.

Why experimental? Because we simply do not have long-term safety data and therefore do not know about potential long-term consequences (e.g. sterility, autoimmune disease, coronavirus disease enhancement).

Here’s another inconvenient fact: You will not be able to sue the vaccine manufacturer for any injury, disability or even death resulting from the vaccine. This is because the U.S. government has given complete indemnity to vaccine manufacturers, immunizing them from liability for injuries and deaths caused by vaccinations. Think that’s a conspiracy theory? Try looking it up.