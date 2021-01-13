Mailbag: This raises an important question

Everyone knows vaccines are safe and effective; except for those who know better.
Here are a few facts for the uninitiated: Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines use a first-of-its-kind technology called messenger RNA (mRNA). This technology has never before been used in a vaccination campaign. Ergo, COVID-19 vaccines are experimental medical interventions.
Why experimental? Because we simply do not have long-term safety data and therefore do not know about potential long-term consequences (e.g. sterility, autoimmune disease, coronavirus disease enhancement).
Here’s another inconvenient fact: You will not be able to sue the vaccine manufacturer for any injury, disability or even death resulting from the vaccine. This is because the U.S. government has given complete indemnity to vaccine manufacturers, immunizing them from liability for injuries and deaths caused by vaccinations. Think that’s a conspiracy theory? Try looking it up.
According to Peter Doshi, associate editor of the British Medical Journal, “None of the trials currently under way [to evaluate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines] are designed to detect a reduction in any serious outcome such as hospital admission, use of intensive care, or deaths. Nor are the vaccines being studied to determine whether they can interrupt transmission of the virus.”
This raises an important question: If a vaccine only prevents symptoms of COVID-19 but does not prevent infection and transmission of the virus, how useful will that be in ending the pandemic? Furthermore, what would be the justification for making these vaccines mandatory?
Luke Yamaguchi
Albany